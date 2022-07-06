DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $221,947.81 and $491.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.37 or 1.00028663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043960 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

