Dash Price Hits $44.02 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $44.02 or 0.00215693 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $475.74 million and approximately $71.17 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001053 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00407816 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,807,554 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

