Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT Lowered to €43.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from €48.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DASTY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($60.42) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($51.04) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

DASTY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 134,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,997. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

