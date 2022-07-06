DECOIN Price Hits $0.0661 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $15,038.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

