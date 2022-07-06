DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.69

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 222215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

