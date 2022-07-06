DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.69

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 222215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.