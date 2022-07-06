Detalus Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.