Detalus Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.32.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

