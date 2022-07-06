Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

