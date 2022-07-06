Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

