Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Dewhurst Group stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.32) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,281.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,431.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Dewhurst Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,050 ($12.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,791 ($33.80). The stock has a market cap of £88.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.
