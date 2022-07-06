Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Dewhurst Group stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.32) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,281.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,431.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Dewhurst Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,050 ($12.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,791 ($33.80). The stock has a market cap of £88.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

