Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,740,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

