Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 391,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 279.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,953,000.

DFAT stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

