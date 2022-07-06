DinoSwap (DINO) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $175,692.12 and approximately $17,385.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 876% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.39 or 0.09798224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00134583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016517 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 151,486,131 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.