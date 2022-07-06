Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.22

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 500151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a market cap of C$710.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

