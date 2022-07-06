Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.22

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 500151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a market cap of C$710.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11.
About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)
