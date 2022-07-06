DMG Group LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DMG Group LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.