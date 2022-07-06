DMG Group LLC Has $692,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DMG Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

NYSE VLO traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. 69,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

