DMG Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DMG Group LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 79,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

