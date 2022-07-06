Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0675 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.96 billion and $367.44 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00248072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002254 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

