Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 34,445 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,705,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $118,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

NYSE GM opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

