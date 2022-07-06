Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $140,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 80,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 174,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.