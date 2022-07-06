Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $32,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.