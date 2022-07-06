Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

