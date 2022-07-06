Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $59,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.59.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.