Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $43.52 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,005 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $43,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.