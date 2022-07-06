Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $64.11 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $64,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.2% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $378,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.1% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 101,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.28. The company has a market capitalization of $455.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.