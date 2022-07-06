Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $78,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

NYSE:AMT opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

