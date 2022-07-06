Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 5,627 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Equinix worth $87,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

Equinix stock opened at $667.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.39 and a 200-day moving average of $713.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

