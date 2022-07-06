DragonVein Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $767,652.29 and approximately $312.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,364.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00517804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00265498 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

