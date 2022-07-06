Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 610 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.20) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $911.67.

Shares of Drax Group stock remained flat at $$8.00 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

