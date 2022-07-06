Duddell Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:DSAC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Duddell Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DSAC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Duddell Street Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSAC. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

