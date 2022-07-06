DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE DD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

