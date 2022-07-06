Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,739. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in MongoDB by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

