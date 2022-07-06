Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $446,033.35

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Dynamic has a market cap of $446,033.35 and $15.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,425.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,171.95 or 0.05737562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00244725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00620523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00074235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00517400 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

