Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 33,850 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE C opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

