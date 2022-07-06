Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.