Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,576. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

