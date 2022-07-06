Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EFL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 35,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $9.66.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.