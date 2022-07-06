Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 35,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

