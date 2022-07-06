Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
EVV opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.49.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.