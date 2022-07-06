Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

EVV opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

