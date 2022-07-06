Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
