Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

