Eleco (LON:ELCO) Trading Down 2.1%

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.87). Approximately 207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £59.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

