Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.