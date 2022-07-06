Elysian One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,060.00 (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $27,832.35 and approximately $43,060.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

