Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE ESBA opened at $7.18 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

