Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

Shares of EHC opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after acquiring an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 106.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 230,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

