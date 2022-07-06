Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives $8.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.38) to €7.20 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.64) to €9.75 ($10.16) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enel has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

