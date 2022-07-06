Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.32

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.36, with a volume of 434963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.85 million and a P/E ratio of -23.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.89%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

