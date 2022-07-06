Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

