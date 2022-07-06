Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 7,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 395,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,344,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

