Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Director Buys $264,000.00 in Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.

Enzo Biochem stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.82. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

ENZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

