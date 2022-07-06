Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report issued on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.